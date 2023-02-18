Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking Reiterates €30.00 Price Target for Wacker Neuson (ETR:WAC)

Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €30.00 ($32.26) price target on Wacker Neuson (ETR:WAC – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on WAC. Berenberg Bank set a €22.00 ($23.66) price objective on shares of Wacker Neuson in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €26.00 ($27.96) price objective on shares of Wacker Neuson in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €25.00 ($26.88) price objective on shares of Wacker Neuson in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th.

Wacker Neuson Stock Performance

Shares of WAC opened at €19.91 ($21.41) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.14, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 2.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is €17.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is €16.67. Wacker Neuson has a 1 year low of €12.84 ($13.81) and a 1 year high of €26.90 ($28.92).

Wacker Neuson Company Profile

Wacker Neuson SE manufactures and distributes light and compact equipment under the Wacker Neuson, Kramer, and Weidemann brand names in Europe, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Light Equipment, Compact Equipment, and Services. The company offers internal and external vibrators for concrete compaction; trowels and screeds for concrete finishing; rammers, vibratory plates, and rollers for soil compaction; demolition products and saws; lighting; generators; pumps; and heaters.

