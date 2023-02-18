Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking Reiterates €30.00 Price Target for Wacker Neuson (ETR:WAC)

Posted by on Feb 18th, 2023

Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €30.00 ($32.26) price target on Wacker Neuson (ETR:WACGet Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on WAC. Berenberg Bank set a €22.00 ($23.66) price objective on shares of Wacker Neuson in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €26.00 ($27.96) price objective on shares of Wacker Neuson in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €25.00 ($26.88) price objective on shares of Wacker Neuson in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th.

Wacker Neuson Stock Performance

Shares of WAC opened at €19.91 ($21.41) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.14, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 2.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is €17.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is €16.67. Wacker Neuson has a 1 year low of €12.84 ($13.81) and a 1 year high of €26.90 ($28.92).

Wacker Neuson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wacker Neuson SE manufactures and distributes light and compact equipment under the Wacker Neuson, Kramer, and Weidemann brand names in Europe, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Light Equipment, Compact Equipment, and Services. The company offers internal and external vibrators for concrete compaction; trowels and screeds for concrete finishing; rammers, vibratory plates, and rollers for soil compaction; demolition products and saws; lighting; generators; pumps; and heaters.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Wacker Neuson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wacker Neuson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.