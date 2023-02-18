Haverford Trust Co Buys 18,157 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

Haverford Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,053,107 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,157 shares during the quarter. Haverford Trust Co owned about 1.19% of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF worth $60,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VPL. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $562,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of VPL stock opened at $67.51 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 52-week low of $56.07 and a 52-week high of $75.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.16.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

