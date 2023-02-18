Haverford Trust Co Grows Holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB)

Haverford Trust Co boosted its stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 791,231 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,095 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co’s holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $38,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,971,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,448,000 after buying an additional 871,057 shares during the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 42.1% during the third quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 985,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,635,000 after acquiring an additional 292,275 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 88.9% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 637,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,522,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 510,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,049,000 after acquiring an additional 11,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 39.2% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 392,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,041,000 after purchasing an additional 110,472 shares during the last quarter. 77.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $50.27 on Friday. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $46.81 and a 1 year high of $57.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.07.

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.147 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 1st. This is a boost from iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%.

