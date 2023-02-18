Haverford Trust Co Grows Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Haverford Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,781 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $24,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the second quarter valued at $33,000. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 41.8% during the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 78 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. DZ Bank upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $523.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $388.00 to $332.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $542.00 to $532.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $488.87.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

LMT opened at $475.63 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $469.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $451.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company has a market cap of $121.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.68. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $373.67 and a 12-month high of $498.95.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $7.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.41 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $18.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.25 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 68.01% and a net margin of 8.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.47 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.27%.

Insider Activity at Lockheed Martin

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan acquired 556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $451.20 per share, with a total value of $250,867.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,048,588.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. is a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

Featured Stories

