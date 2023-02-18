Haverford Trust Co Has $14.71 Million Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Haverford Trust Co cut its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 54.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 501,542 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 607,204 shares during the quarter. Haverford Trust Co’s holdings in Comcast were worth $14,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Comcast by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 102,801,153 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,015,159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232,157 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,277,592 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,856,414,000 after acquiring an additional 20,251,251 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox raised its position in shares of Comcast by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 85,157,816 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,341,593,000 after acquiring an additional 375,326 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Comcast by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 50,045,135 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,963,772,000 after acquiring an additional 262,241 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 42,441,142 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,987,094,000 after acquiring an additional 473,150 shares during the period. 82.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Comcast

In other Comcast news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 1,685,689 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.23, for a total value of $3,759,086.47. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,032,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,671,393.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 7,003,469 shares of company stock valued at $17,950,890 in the last three months. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Comcast Trading Down 1.5 %

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CMCSA. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Comcast from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Comcast from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Comcast from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on Comcast from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Comcast currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $39.12 on Friday. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $28.39 and a 52-week high of $48.42. The company has a market capitalization of $164.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The cable giant reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $30.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.36 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The business’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.76%.

Comcast Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

