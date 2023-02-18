Haverford Trust Co Increases Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Haverford Trust Co grew its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,825 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,208 shares during the quarter. Haverford Trust Co’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $12,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 259.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 61.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 443 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. 57.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on XOM shares. Redburn Partners downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Mizuho raised Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.96.

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total value of $288,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,669,666. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $111.28 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $111.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.30. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $74.03 and a 1 year high of $119.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $458.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 31.25%. The company had revenue of $95.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.45%.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

