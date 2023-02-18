Haverford Trust Co Increases Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Haverford Trust Co lifted its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 908,747 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,982 shares during the period. Honeywell International comprises 2.1% of Haverford Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Haverford Trust Co’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $151,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HON. Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,340 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. S&CO Inc. grew its position in Honeywell International by 3.4% in the third quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 1,522 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. grew its position in Honeywell International by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. now owns 6,125 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.0% during the second quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 2,602 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.3% during the third quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,244 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Stock Up 1.0 %

HON opened at $201.42 on Friday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $166.63 and a 1-year high of $220.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $208.72 and a 200-day moving average of $197.40.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 32.89% and a net margin of 14.00%. The company had revenue of $9.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 56.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HON has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International to $215.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $242.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group downgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $193.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $209.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International to $234.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $215.38.

Honeywell International Profile

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

See Also

