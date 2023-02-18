Haverford Trust Co Sells 24,454 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Haverford Trust Co decreased its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 545,296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 24,454 shares during the quarter. Haverford Trust Co’s holdings in Chevron were worth $78,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 2.2% in the third quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 14,444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,075,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its stake in Chevron by 219.3% in the third quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 122,708 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,629,000 after buying an additional 84,276 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 43.4% in the third quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 74,677 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,729,000 after buying an additional 22,603 shares in the last quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc raised its stake in Chevron by 4.3% in the third quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 2,803 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland Capital Management raised its stake in Chevron by 9.2% in the third quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 102,366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,707,000 after buying an additional 8,640 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Price Performance

NYSE:CVX opened at $162.85 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $130.52 and a one year high of $189.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $314.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $174.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.03.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.16 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $56.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.97 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 23.77% and a net margin of 14.40%. The company’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.56 EPS. Research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 15.59 EPS for the current year.

Chevron declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 25th that allows the company to repurchase $75.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas company to purchase up to 21.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be given a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 33.04%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chevron news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.64, for a total value of $4,491,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8 shares in the company, valued at $1,437.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Chevron news, EVP James William Johnson sold 143,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.30, for a total value of $25,723,453.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.64, for a total transaction of $4,491,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8 shares in the company, valued at $1,437.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 190,838 shares of company stock worth $34,043,238. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $169.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Chevron from $197.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Chevron from $206.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Chevron from $199.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Chevron from $196.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chevron currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.10.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

