Haverford Trust Co Sells 9,279 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Haverford Trust Co trimmed its position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 141,360 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 9,279 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co owned about 0.10% of Genuine Parts worth $21,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Genuine Parts by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,088,101 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,153,442,000 after acquiring an additional 481,039 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Genuine Parts by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,061,113 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,079,211,000 after acquiring an additional 313,090 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Genuine Parts by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,860,574 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $612,531,000 after acquiring an additional 185,529 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Genuine Parts by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,857,081 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $277,299,000 after acquiring an additional 239,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Genuine Parts by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,708,791 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $227,269,000 after acquiring an additional 43,982 shares in the last quarter. 78.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $124.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th.
Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group, Industrial Parts Group, and Corporate. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.
