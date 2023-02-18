Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) Given New $42.00 Price Target at Guggenheim

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Guggenheim from $43.00 to $42.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Evercore ISI set a $36.00 target price on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th.

Shares of HE stock opened at $42.30 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.93. The firm has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.23, a PEG ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 0.41. Hawaiian Electric Industries has a 1-year low of $33.18 and a 1-year high of $44.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be given a $0.36 dividend. This is an increase from Hawaiian Electric Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.64%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HE. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,350,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 17.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,718,688 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $157,338,000 after buying an additional 557,341 shares in the last quarter. PATRIZIA Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,564,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 2.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,016,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $416,476,000 after buying an additional 245,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 82.7% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 528,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,367,000 after buying an additional 239,242 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.99% of the company’s stock.

About Hawaiian Electric Industries

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in power, financial, and renewable and sustainable infrastructure investment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment offers essential electric service on the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, and Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

