HC Wainwright Cuts Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) Price Target to $16.00

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by HC Wainwright from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Provention Bio’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.53) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.24) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.27) EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PRVB. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Provention Bio from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Provention Bio from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Chardan Capital lifted their price target on Provention Bio from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Provention Bio from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Provention Bio has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PRVB opened at $9.66 on Wednesday. Provention Bio has a fifty-two week low of $3.18 and a fifty-two week high of $10.88. The company has a current ratio of 7.58, a quick ratio of 7.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.42 and a 200-day moving average of $7.39.

In related news, CEO Ashleigh Palmer sold 24,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.27, for a total transaction of $248,174.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,570,050 shares in the company, valued at $26,394,413.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, CEO Ashleigh Palmer sold 24,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.27, for a total transaction of $248,174.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,570,050 shares in the company, valued at $26,394,413.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder Sessa Capital (Master), L.P. sold 3,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total value of $28,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,879,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $111,662,816.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 3,352,549 shares of company stock worth $31,794,691 over the last ninety days. 13.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRVB. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Provention Bio by 39.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,604,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,113 shares during the last quarter. Bioimpact Capital LLC bought a new stake in Provention Bio during the second quarter worth about $2,370,000. 683 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Provention Bio during the fourth quarter worth about $5,814,000. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in Provention Bio by 269.9% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 590,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,245,000 after purchasing an additional 431,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Provention Bio by 9.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,030,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,637,000 after purchasing an additional 424,311 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.39% of the company’s stock.

Provention Bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics and solutions. Its products include PRV-031 for the interception of type 1 diabetes (T1D), PRV-015 for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease, PRV-6527 for Crohn’s disease, PRV-3279 for the treatment of lupus, and PRV-101 for the prevention of acute coxsackie virus B (CVB), and the prevention of type 1 diabetes (T1D) onset.

