HC Wainwright Trims Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT) Target Price to $17.00

Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by HC Wainwright from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Rezolute’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.14) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.65) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.41) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.12) EPS and FY2027 earnings at $2.44 EPS.

Rezolute Stock Up 4.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ RZLT opened at $2.62 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.24. The company has a market cap of $96.49 million, a PE ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 2.29. Rezolute has a twelve month low of $1.34 and a twelve month high of $4.64.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rezolute

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Rezolute during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Rezolute during the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Rezolute during the first quarter worth approximately $69,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rezolute in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Rezolute by 65.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 85,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 33,581 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.40% of the company’s stock.

Rezolute Company Profile

Rezolute, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug therapies for patients with metabolic and orphan diseases. Its products include RZ358-Phase 2, an antibody for the ultra-orphan indication of congenital hyperinsulinism, AB101-Phase 1, a once-weekly injectable basal insulin, and RZ402, which targets diabetic macular edema.

