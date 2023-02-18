HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,330,000 shares, a drop of 7.6% from the January 15th total of 1,440,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 146,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.1 days. Currently, 21.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HCI Group

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of HCI Group by 99.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 651 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in HCI Group by 112.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 485 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in HCI Group by 428.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 909 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in HCI Group by 1,807.1% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 534 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new position in HCI Group during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

HCI Group Stock Performance

NYSE HCI opened at $52.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.95. HCI Group has a twelve month low of $27.65 and a twelve month high of $73.92.

HCI Group Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. HCI Group’s payout ratio is presently -24.24%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HCI. TheStreet downgraded HCI Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on HCI Group from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Compass Point began coverage on HCI Group in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.33.

HCI Group Company Profile

HCI Group, Inc engages in the business of property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology. It operates through the following segments: Insurance Operations, Real Estate, and Corporate and Others. The Insurance Operations segment includes the property and casualty insurance division and reinsurance division.

