H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) Short Interest Update

H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 775,400 shares, a decrease of 14.7% from the January 15th total of 909,200 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 231,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On H&E Equipment Services

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of H&E Equipment Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,019,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in H&E Equipment Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,900,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 201.3% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 247,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,773,000 after purchasing an additional 165,397 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 36.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 606,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,178,000 after purchasing an additional 163,538 shares during the period. Finally, Redwood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services in the fourth quarter worth $5,865,000. 75.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HEES shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on H&E Equipment Services from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on H&E Equipment Services from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on H&E Equipment Services in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

H&E Equipment Services Price Performance

H&E Equipment Services Dividend Announcement

Shares of NASDAQ:HEES traded up $0.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $51.46. 214,179 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 244,269. H&E Equipment Services has a 1-year low of $26.12 and a 1-year high of $51.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.81 and its 200-day moving average is $39.37.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. H&E Equipment Services’s payout ratio is presently 29.97%.

About H&E Equipment Services

H&E Equipment Services, Inc engages in the provision of equipment services which focused on heavy construction and industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Equipment Rentals, New Equipment Sales, Used Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Services. The Equipment Rentals segment rents construction and industrial equipment.

