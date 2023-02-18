Head to Head Comparison: Comerica (NYSE:CMA) and Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK)

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) and Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, risk and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

Comerica has a beta of 1.18, meaning that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Meridian has a beta of 0.51, meaning that its share price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Comerica alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Comerica and Meridian’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Comerica 30.72% 20.75% 1.33% Meridian 16.73% 14.09% 1.17%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Comerica $3.74 billion 2.56 $1.15 billion $8.47 8.60 Meridian $130.45 million 1.41 $21.83 million $3.57 8.88

This table compares Comerica and Meridian’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Comerica has higher revenue and earnings than Meridian. Comerica is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Meridian, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Comerica and Meridian, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Comerica 1 5 13 0 2.63 Meridian 0 0 1 0 3.00

Comerica presently has a consensus price target of $82.88, suggesting a potential upside of 13.72%. Meridian has a consensus price target of $39.00, suggesting a potential upside of 23.07%. Given Meridian’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Meridian is more favorable than Comerica.

Dividends

Comerica pays an annual dividend of $2.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. Meridian pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Comerica pays out 32.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Meridian pays out 28.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Meridian has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

81.9% of Comerica shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.1% of Meridian shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of Comerica shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 13.4% of Meridian shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Comerica beats Meridian on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Comerica

(Get Rating)

Comerica, Inc. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance, and Other. The Commercial Bank segment meets the needs of small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations and governmental entities by offering various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services. The Retail Bank segment includes small business banking and personal financial services, which consist of consumer lending, consumer deposit gathering, and mortgage loan origination. The Wealth Management segment offers fiduciary services, private banking, retirement services, investment management and advisory services, investment banking, and brokerage services. The Finance segment consists of the corporation’s securities portfolio and asset and liability management activities. The Other category includes the income and expense impact of equity and cash, tax benefits, charges of an unusual or infrequent nature that are

About Meridian

(Get Rating)

Meridian Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Meridian Wealth, and Mortgage Banking. The Banking segment consists of commercial and retail banking. The Meridian Wealth segment offers wealth management services and products. The Mortgage Banking segment consists of the central loan production facility and retail and profit sharing loan production offices. The company was founded by Christopher J. Annas on June 8, 2009 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.