Head to Head Comparison: Real Good Food (NASDAQ:RGF) versus Danone (OTCMKTS:DANOY)

Real Good Food (NASDAQ:RGF – Get Rating) and Danone (OTCMKTS:DANOY – Get Rating) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

16.2% of Real Good Food shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Danone shares are held by institutional investors. 24.7% of Real Good Food shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Danone shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Real Good Food has a beta of 0.09, suggesting that its share price is 91% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Danone has a beta of 0.58, suggesting that its share price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Real Good Food 0 0 1 0 3.00 Danone 3 3 2 0 1.88

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Real Good Food and Danone, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Real Good Food currently has a consensus target price of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 141.23%. Danone has a consensus target price of $56.60, indicating a potential upside of 405.81%. Given Danone’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Danone is more favorable than Real Good Food.

Profitability

This table compares Real Good Food and Danone’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Real Good Food -15.90% -275.19% -43.41% Danone N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Real Good Food and Danone’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Real Good Food $84.08 million 1.40 -$34.98 million N/A N/A Danone $28.73 billion 1.32 $2.28 billion N/A N/A

Danone has higher revenue and earnings than Real Good Food.

Summary

Danone beats Real Good Food on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Real Good Food

The Real Good Food Company, Inc., through its subsidiary, Real Good Foods, LLC operates as a health and wellness focused frozen food company in the United States. The company develops, manufactures, and markets foods designed to be high in protein, low in sugar, and made from gluten- and grain-free ingredients. It offers comfort foods, such as bacon wrapped stuffed chicken, chicken enchiladas, grain-free cheesy bread breakfast sandwiches, and various entrée bowls under the Realgood Foods Co. brand name, as well as sells private-label products. The company serves retailers, which primarily sell its products through natural and conventional grocery, drug, club, and mass merchandise stores. It also sells its products through its e-commerce channel, which includes direct-to-consumer sales through its website, as well as through its retail customers' online platforms. The company was formerly known as Project Clean, Inc. and changed its name to The Real Good Food Company, Inc. in October 2021. The Real Good Food Company, Inc. was founded in 2016 and is based in Cherry Hill, New Jersey.

About Danone

Danone SA engages in the food processing industry. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe; North America; China, North Asia & Oceania; and Rest of the World. The company was founded on February 2, 1899 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

