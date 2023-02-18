Head-To-Head Contrast: Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) vs. Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE)

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Get Rating) and Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Dividends

Service Properties Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.5%. Global Medical REIT pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.8%. Service Properties Trust pays out -44.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Global Medical REIT pays out 336.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Service Properties Trust has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Global Medical REIT has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Global Medical REIT is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Service Properties Trust and Global Medical REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Service Properties Trust -16.39% -20.37% -3.51% Global Medical REIT 16.48% 3.76% 1.63%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Service Properties Trust 1 1 1 0 2.00 Global Medical REIT 0 3 0 0 2.00

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Service Properties Trust and Global Medical REIT, as reported by MarketBeat.

Service Properties Trust currently has a consensus price target of $9.25, suggesting a potential downside of 12.82%. Global Medical REIT has a consensus price target of $16.50, suggesting a potential upside of 53.49%. Given Global Medical REIT’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Global Medical REIT is more favorable than Service Properties Trust.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

78.3% of Service Properties Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.1% of Global Medical REIT shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of Service Properties Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.6% of Global Medical REIT shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Service Properties Trust has a beta of 2.32, indicating that its stock price is 132% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Global Medical REIT has a beta of 1.08, indicating that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Service Properties Trust and Global Medical REIT’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Service Properties Trust $1.50 billion 1.17 -$544.60 million ($1.82) -5.83 Global Medical REIT $115.94 million 6.08 $17.62 million $0.25 43.00

Global Medical REIT has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Service Properties Trust. Service Properties Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Global Medical REIT, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Global Medical REIT beats Service Properties Trust on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Service Properties Trust

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of hospitality and travel services. It operates through the following Hotel Investments and Net Lease Investments segments. The firm owns hotels and travel centers located throughout the U.S., Ontario, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company was founded by Barry M. Portnoy on February 7, 1995 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.

About Global Medical REIT

Global Medical REIT, Inc. engages in the acquisition of purpose-built healthcare facilities and leasing of those properties to strong healthcare systems and physician groups. The company was founded on March 18, 2011 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

