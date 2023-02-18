Head-To-Head Review: Thomasville Bancshares (OTCMKTS:THVB) and KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) and Thomasville Bancshares (OTCMKTS:THVB – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

82.1% of KeyCorp shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of KeyCorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

Volatility & Risk

KeyCorp has a beta of 1.3, suggesting that its share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Thomasville Bancshares has a beta of 0.11, suggesting that its share price is 89% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Analyst Recommendations

KeyCorp pays an annual dividend of $0.82 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. Thomasville Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $1.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. KeyCorp pays out 42.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. KeyCorp has increased its dividend for 11 consecutive years. KeyCorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for KeyCorp and Thomasville Bancshares, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score KeyCorp 3 6 5 0 2.14 Thomasville Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A

KeyCorp currently has a consensus target price of $20.06, suggesting a potential upside of 4.76%. Given KeyCorp’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe KeyCorp is more favorable than Thomasville Bancshares.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares KeyCorp and Thomasville Bancshares’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KeyCorp $8.13 billion 2.20 $1.92 billion $1.92 9.97 Thomasville Bancshares N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

KeyCorp has higher revenue and earnings than Thomasville Bancshares.

Profitability

This table compares KeyCorp and Thomasville Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KeyCorp 22.46% 15.27% 0.97% Thomasville Bancshares N/A N/A N/A

Summary

KeyCorp beats Thomasville Bancshares on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About KeyCorp

(Get Rating)

KeyCorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients. The firm operates through the following segments: Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The Consumer Bank segment offers deposit and investment products, personal finance and financial wellness services, lending, mortgage and home equity, student loan refinancing, credit card, treasury services, and business advisory services. The Commercial Bank segment engages in serving the needs of middle market clients in seven industry sectors: consumer, energy, healthcare, industrial, public sector, real estate, and technology. The company was founded in 1958 and is headquartered in Cleveland, OH.

About Thomasville Bancshares

(Get Rating)

Thomasville Bancshares, Inc. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. Its products include checking and savings accounts, mortgages, loans, as well as wealth management services. The company was founded on March 30, 1995 and is headquartered in Thomasville, GA.

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.