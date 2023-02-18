Healthcare Triangle (NASDAQ:HCTI) Trading Down 3.8%

Healthcare Triangle, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCTI – Get Rating) dropped 3.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.28 and last traded at $0.29. Approximately 93,026 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 939,654 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.30.

Healthcare Triangle Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $11.14 million, a PE ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.34.

Get Healthcare Triangle alerts:

Institutional Trading of Healthcare Triangle

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Healthcare Triangle stock. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in Healthcare Triangle, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCTI – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,080,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,143,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned approximately 7.81% of Healthcare Triangle at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 7.92% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare Triangle Company Profile

Healthcare Triangle, Inc, a healthcare information technology company, focuses on developing solutions in the sectors of cloud services, data science, and professional and managed services. It provides a suite of software, solutions, platforms, and services that enables healthcare and pharma organizations to deliver personalized healthcare, precision medicine, advances in drug discovery, development and efficacy, collaborative research and development, respond to evidence, and enhance the digital transformation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Triangle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Triangle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.