Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,030,000 shares, an increase of 6.8% from the January 15th total of 964,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 268,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling at Heartland Express

In other news, CEO Michael J. Gerdin bought 7,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.99 per share, with a total value of $119,525.25. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,475 shares in the company, valued at $119,525.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael J. Gerdin purchased 7,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.99 per share, with a total value of $119,525.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 7,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,525.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael John Sullivan purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.16 per share, for a total transaction of $32,320.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,450.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 22,929 shares of company stock valued at $367,695 in the last three months. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Heartland Express by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,323,725 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $76,182,000 after purchasing an additional 79,812 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Heartland Express by 1.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,020,813 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,230,000 after purchasing an additional 38,243 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,514,795 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,577,000 after buying an additional 87,204 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 6.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,242,869 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,601,000 after buying an additional 131,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 922,122 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,145,000 after buying an additional 21,401 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.76% of the company’s stock.

Heartland Express Stock Up 1.2 %

HTLD stock opened at $16.83 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Heartland Express has a 52-week low of $12.78 and a 52-week high of $18.17.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $354.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.23 million. Heartland Express had a net margin of 13.80% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 138.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Heartland Express will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

Heartland Express Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th were given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. Heartland Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HTLD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Heartland Express from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Heartland Express from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Heartland Express from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Heartland Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Heartland Express presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.17.

Heartland Express Company Profile

Heartland Express, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of short-to-medium haul truckload carrier services. It offers long haul truckload and regional truckload transportation. The company was founded by Russell A. Gerdin in 1978 and is headquartered in North Liberty, IA.

