Helbiz (NASDAQ:HLBZ) Stock Price Down 4.5%

Helbiz, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLBZ – Get Rating) traded down 4.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.15 and last traded at $0.15. 25,128,263 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 96,618,250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.16.
Helbiz Price Performance
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.43 million, a PE ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 0.72.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, CEO Salvatore Palella acquired 650,000 shares of Helbiz stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.13 per share, for a total transaction of $84,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,228,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,459,760.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 12.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Helbiz Company Profile
Helbiz, Inc, an intra-urban transportation company, provides micro-mobility services in Italy and the United States. It operates through Mobility, Media, and All Other segments. The company offers e-scooters, e- bikes, and e-mopeds. It provides a sharing economy that allows users to rent electric vehicles directly from the Helbiz mobile application.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Helbiz (HLBZ)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/13 – 2/17
- Deere Stock Raises Outlook and is Ready to Power Higher
- DraftKings Crowning Achievement: Leverage
- Tesla Stock Comeback Is Picking Up Steam
- How Abbott Labs, AbbVie Could Profit on Seizure Drug Formula
Receive News & Ratings for Helbiz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helbiz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.