Helbiz (NASDAQ:HLBZ) Stock Price Down 4.5%

Helbiz, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLBZ – Get Rating) traded down 4.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.15 and last traded at $0.15. 25,128,263 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 96,618,250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.16.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.43 million, a PE ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 0.72.

In other news, CEO Salvatore Palella acquired 650,000 shares of Helbiz stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.13 per share, for a total transaction of $84,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,228,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,459,760.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 12.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Helbiz by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 61,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 8,851 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Helbiz in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Helbiz in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Helbiz by 384.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 106,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 84,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Helbiz in the 3rd quarter worth $69,000. 3.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Helbiz, Inc, an intra-urban transportation company, provides micro-mobility services in Italy and the United States. It operates through Mobility, Media, and All Other segments. The company offers e-scooters, e- bikes, and e-mopeds. It provides a sharing economy that allows users to rent electric vehicles directly from the Helbiz mobile application.

