Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,080,000 shares, a growth of 5.2% from the January 15th total of 4,830,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,160,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days. Currently, 5.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 91.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the 2nd quarter valued at about $381,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,860,000. Finally, DCM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the 2nd quarter valued at about $235,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Helmerich & Payne Stock Down 4.4 %

NYSE HP traded down $1.94 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.41. 1,154,578 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,325,398. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Helmerich & Payne has a 52-week low of $32.54 and a 52-week high of $54.59. The firm has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.45 and a beta of 1.66.

Helmerich & Payne Increases Dividend

Helmerich & Payne ( NYSE:HP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.30. Helmerich & Payne had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 6.56%. The company had revenue of $719.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $699.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.45) EPS. Helmerich & Payne’s revenue was up 75.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Helmerich & Payne will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be issued a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. This is an increase from Helmerich & Payne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Helmerich & Payne to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Helmerich & Payne to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Helmerich & Payne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.18.

About Helmerich & Payne

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

