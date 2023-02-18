Hemnet Group AB (publ) (OTC:HMNTY) Stock Price Up 1.1%

Hemnet Group AB (publ) (OTC:HMNTY – Get Rating) rose 1.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $16.58 and last traded at $16.58. Approximately 1,037 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 2,908 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.40.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Hemnet Group AB (publ) from SEK 145 to SEK 143 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 12th.
Hemnet Group AB (publ) Price Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.28.
Hemnet Group AB (publ) Company Profile
Hemnet Group AB (publ) operates a property platform. Its platform gathers various property buyers, sellers, and real estate agents in one place. The company was founded in 1998 and is based in Stockholm, Sweden.
