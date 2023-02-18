Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Acquires 812 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,126 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 812 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $1,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dollar Tree in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 78.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 75.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Dollar Tree by 128.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree stock opened at $148.04 on Friday. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.76 and a fifty-two week high of $177.19. The stock has a market cap of $33.15 billion, a PE ratio of 20.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.03. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The business had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 7.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DLTR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $163.00 to $194.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Barclays started coverage on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $171.00 to $177.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dollar Tree has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.81.

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at fixed prices. It operates through the Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and Canada.

