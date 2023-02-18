Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT – Get Rating) by 123.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 159,506 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,195 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Vivid Seats worth $1,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Vivid Seats in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Vivid Seats during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Vivid Seats during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Vivid Seats during the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Vivid Seats during the 3rd quarter worth $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Vivid Seats alerts:

Vivid Seats Stock Performance

SEAT stock opened at $8.20 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.10. Vivid Seats Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.48 and a fifty-two week high of $12.52.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Activity at Vivid Seats

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SEAT shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Vivid Seats from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Vivid Seats from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Vivid Seats in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Vivid Seats to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Vivid Seats from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.78.

In related news, Director Craig A. Dixon sold 4,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total value of $36,667.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 8,987 shares of company stock valued at $68,960 over the last three months.

About Vivid Seats

(Get Rating)

Vivid Seats Inc operates as an online secondary marketplace for tickets in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Marketplace and Resale. The Marketplace segment acts as an intermediary between event ticket buyers and sellers; processes ticket sales on its website and mobile applications through its distribution partners; and sells tickets for live sports, concerts, and theater shows, and other live events.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vivid Seats Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivid Seats and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.