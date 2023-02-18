Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 22.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,525 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $1,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SJM. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 63.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in J. M. Smucker in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in J. M. Smucker in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 20,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 415.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

J. M. Smucker Price Performance

SJM stock opened at $149.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 52-week low of $119.82 and a 52-week high of $163.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $153.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.70. The company has a market capitalization of $15.98 billion, a PE ratio of 28.13, a P/E/G ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.21.

J. M. Smucker Announces Dividend

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.21. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 7.01%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.43 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SJM shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on J. M. Smucker in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $148.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley raised J. M. Smucker from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on J. M. Smucker in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.70.

J. M. Smucker Profile

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

