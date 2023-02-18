Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,642 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Masco were worth $1,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Masco in the 2nd quarter worth $201,000. ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in shares of Masco in the 2nd quarter worth $2,247,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Masco by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 183,821 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,303,000 after acquiring an additional 15,499 shares during the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Masco by 224.4% in the 3rd quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 58,585 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,737,000 after acquiring an additional 40,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Masco by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 110,854 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,609,000 after acquiring an additional 32,342 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Masco from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Masco to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Masco from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Masco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Masco from $58.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Masco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.64.

In related news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 69,203 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.63, for a total transaction of $3,849,762.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 258,085 shares in the company, valued at $14,357,268.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 14,177 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total value of $728,697.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 258,085 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $13,265,569. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 302,357 shares of company stock worth $16,633,770 over the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MAS opened at $55.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.39 billion, a PE ratio of 15.12, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.20. Masco Co. has a 1 year low of $42.33 and a 1 year high of $58.27.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The construction company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. Masco had a net margin of 9.72% and a negative return on equity of 250.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. Analysts predict that Masco Co. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. This is a boost from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. Masco’s payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets, plumbing fittings and valves, showerheads and hand showers, bathtubs and shower enclosures, toilets, spas, and exercise pools.

