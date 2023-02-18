Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Purchases 1,713 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,713 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 1.3% during the second quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 5,794,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $460,912,000 after acquiring an additional 72,295 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 18.1% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,126,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $381,138,000 after purchasing an additional 784,453 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 35.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,227,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $336,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,075 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 5.0% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 3,480,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $277,775,000 after purchasing an additional 164,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 52.0% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,170,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $252,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084,478 shares in the last quarter. 71.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

Shares of Emerson Electric stock opened at $85.44 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $92.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.37. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $72.40 and a 52 week high of $100.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 25.18% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. TheStreet downgraded Emerson Electric from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Argus downgraded Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Emerson Electric from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.15.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

Further Reading

