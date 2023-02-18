Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Purchases 913 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,052 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 913 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $1,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Genuine Parts by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,088,101 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,153,442,000 after buying an additional 481,039 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Genuine Parts by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,061,113 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,079,211,000 after buying an additional 313,090 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Genuine Parts by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,860,574 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $612,531,000 after buying an additional 185,529 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Genuine Parts by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,857,081 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $277,299,000 after buying an additional 239,186 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Genuine Parts by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,708,791 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $227,269,000 after buying an additional 43,982 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.14% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Price Performance

Shares of GPC opened at $180.14 on Friday. Genuine Parts has a fifty-two week low of $115.63 and a fifty-two week high of $187.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $171.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $167.51. The stock has a market cap of $25.43 billion, a PE ratio of 21.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $124.00 to $147.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th.

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group, Industrial Parts Group, and Corporate. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

