Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Raises Stake in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 90,379 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,338 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Amcor were worth $970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMCR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Amcor by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,744,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,445,000 after acquiring an additional 424,451 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its position in Amcor by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 49,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 11,583 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Amcor by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 2,447,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,259,000 after acquiring an additional 554,918 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in Amcor by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 68,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Amcor by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,234,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,250,000 after acquiring an additional 87,458 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on AMCR. TheStreet raised Amcor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Amcor from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.70 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Amcor from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

Amcor Stock Performance

Amcor Announces Dividend

AMCR stock opened at $11.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $16.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.80. Amcor plc has a 12-month low of $10.42 and a 12-month high of $13.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.84.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.1225 per share. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.06%.

Insider Activity at Amcor

In related news, Director Nicholas T. Long sold 5,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.40, for a total transaction of $66,612.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,135.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Ian Wilson sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.38, for a total transaction of $1,238,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 131,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,629,331.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Nicholas T. Long sold 5,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.40, for a total value of $66,612.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $369,135.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,080,955 shares of company stock valued at $13,145,237. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Amcor Company Profile

Amcor Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the consumer packaging business. It operates through the Flexibles and Rigid Packaging segments. The Flexibles segment develops and supplies flexible packaging globally. The Rigid Plastics segment manufactures rigid plastic containers and related products.

