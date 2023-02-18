Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,333 shares of the computer maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,986 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in HP were worth $1,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP grew its stake in HP by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 11,089 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in HP by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 11,330 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in HP by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,551 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its stake in HP by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 10,605 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in HP by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,467 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. 79.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HP Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of HPQ opened at $30.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.01. HP Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.08 and a 12-month high of $41.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.68.

HP Announces Dividend

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The computer maker reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $14.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.68 billion. HP had a net margin of 5.09% and a negative return on equity of 181.32%. HP’s revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be issued a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of HP from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Cfra set a $31.00 target price on shares of HP in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. UBS Group set a $30.00 target price on shares of HP in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of HP from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of HP from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.60.

Insider Activity at HP

In related news, CFO Marie Myers sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.32, for a total value of $175,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $219,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other HP news, insider Tuan Tran sold 108,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.99, for a total transaction of $3,266,450.82. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,465 shares in the company, valued at $1,843,335.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.32, for a total transaction of $175,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $219,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 255,702 shares of company stock worth $7,371,337. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About HP

(Get Rating)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

