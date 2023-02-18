Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,406 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 2,041 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $1,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RIO. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on RIO shares. Berenberg Bank raised Rio Tinto Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. UBS Group lowered Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,310 ($64.46) to GBX 5,380 ($65.31) in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,800 ($70.41) to GBX 6,200 ($75.26) in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,750 ($69.80) to GBX 5,790 ($70.28) in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5,790.00.

Rio Tinto Group stock opened at $74.44 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $74.25 and its 200-day moving average is $64.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.79. Rio Tinto Group has a 12 month low of $50.92 and a 12 month high of $84.69.

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

