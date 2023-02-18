Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Sells 11,738 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 52.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 11,738 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $985,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Fiserv by 71.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Legacy CG LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 58.8% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 308 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 61.7% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.94, for a total transaction of $847,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 188,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,947,654.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 675,014 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.51, for a total transaction of $68,520,671.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,647,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,182,365,741.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.94, for a total transaction of $847,520.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 188,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,947,654.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,751,044 shares of company stock worth $178,560,418 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Stock Down 0.5 %

FISV opened at $115.37 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $105.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $87.03 and a one year high of $118.05.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Fiserv from $123.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $109.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $132.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.05.

Fiserv Profile

(Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.