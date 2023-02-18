Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Trims Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJO)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJO – Get Rating) by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,711 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 542.6% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 2,724 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period.

BSJO stock opened at $22.49 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $21.41 and a 12 month high of $24.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.39 and its 200 day moving average is $22.27.

