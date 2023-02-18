Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) Short Interest Update

Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 587,400 shares, a drop of 6.9% from the January 15th total of 631,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 174,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HRI. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Herc from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Herc from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.60.

Insider Activity at Herc

In related news, CFO Mark Irion sold 4,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.37, for a total value of $550,965.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,520 shares in the company, valued at $6,242,702.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 61,140 shares of Herc stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.56, for a total transaction of $9,755,498.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,105,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $495,446,405.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Irion sold 4,194 shares of Herc stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.37, for a total transaction of $550,965.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,242,702.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 604,147 shares of company stock worth $88,279,667 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Herc

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Herc by 90.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 315 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Herc during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Herc during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Herc by 593.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 437 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Herc by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. 96.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HRI opened at $149.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.88. Herc has a 1-year low of $83.43 and a 1-year high of $171.74. The stock has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.49.

Herc (NYSE:HRI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The transportation company reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.50 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $786.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $773.29 million. Herc had a return on equity of 31.88% and a net margin of 12.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Herc will post 14.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Herc Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.632 dividend. This is a boost from Herc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 21st. Herc’s payout ratio is presently 21.04%.

Herc Company Profile

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

