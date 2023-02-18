Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $100.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.34 million. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 31.73%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 EPS.

Hercules Capital Stock Up 7.7 %

NYSE:HTGC traded up $1.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.24. 2,105,899 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 846,864. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.37 and a beta of 1.46. Hercules Capital has a 1 year low of $11.16 and a 1 year high of $19.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Hercules Capital Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is a boost from Hercules Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.61%. Hercules Capital’s payout ratio is presently 189.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Transactions at Hercules Capital

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HTGC shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Hercules Capital from $15.00 to $14.50 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Hercules Capital from $15.50 to $14.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Compass Point cut their price objective on Hercules Capital to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Hercules Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Hercules Capital from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hercules Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.86.

In other news, CEO Scott Bluestein sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.16, for a total value of $1,416,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 946,621 shares in the company, valued at $13,404,153.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Hercules Capital

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 220.3% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 2,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,983 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hercules Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Hercules Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 1,105.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 3,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 3,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Hercules Capital by 31.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,056 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.77% of the company’s stock.

Hercules Capital Company Profile

Hercules is the largest non-bank lender to venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development in a broadly diversified variety of technology, life sciences, and sustainable and renewable technology industries. With over a decade of experience in venture debt, Hercules is uniquely positioned to quickly create innovative financing solutions that perfectly fit within a company’s existing capital structure and map to its business objectives.

