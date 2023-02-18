Hermez Network (HEZ) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $483,448.19

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded up 4.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 18th. Hermez Network has a market capitalization of $196.06 million and $483,448.19 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hermez Network token can currently be bought for $5.37 or 0.00021705 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Hermez Network has traded 16.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00009494 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.91 or 0.00044118 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00029002 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001741 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00018823 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003999 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000166 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.38 or 0.00215921 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000133 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24,724.22 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Hermez Network Profile

Hermez Network is a token. Its launch date was October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. The official message board for Hermez Network is blog.hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official website is hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Hermez Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 5.39196211 USD and is up 8.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $539,774.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using U.S. dollars.

