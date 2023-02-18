HEX (HEX) Price Tops $0.0535 on Exchanges

HEX (HEX) traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 18th. One HEX token can now be bought for approximately $0.0535 or 0.00000217 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, HEX has traded 8.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. HEX has a market capitalization of $30.58 billion and $6.77 million worth of HEX was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002187 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000259 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0791 or 0.00000322 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $103.83 or 0.00422534 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000103 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,878.18 or 0.27989403 BTC.
- DogeCola (DOGECOLA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000037 BTC.
HEX Token Profile
HEX was first traded on December 2nd, 2019. HEX’s total supply is 633,542,658,973 tokens and its circulating supply is 572,170,573,415 tokens. The Reddit community for HEX is https://reddit.com/r/hexcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HEX’s official Twitter account is @hexcrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for HEX is hex.com.
