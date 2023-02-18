HI (HI) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $62.30 Million

HI (HI) traded up 3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 18th. During the last seven days, HI has traded down 0.8% against the dollar. One HI token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0225 or 0.00000091 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. HI has a total market cap of $62.30 million and $707,113.06 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get HI alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00009519 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.85 or 0.00044088 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00029151 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001751 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00018988 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004006 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000167 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.27 or 0.00216558 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000133 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,597.76 or 0.99995363 BTC.

About HI

HI (HI) is a token. It was first traded on July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. HI’s official message board is resources.hi.com. The official website for HI is www.hi.com. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official.

HI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 2,898,698,243 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.02235925 USD and is up 3.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $705,390.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HI using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.