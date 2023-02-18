HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) EVP R. Parrish Little Sells 458 Shares

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI – Get Rating) EVP R. Parrish Little sold 458 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $12,824.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,352. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

HomeTrust Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of HTBI stock opened at $28.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $445.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 0.66. HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.55 and a 52 week high of $31.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.41 and a 200-day moving average of $24.39.

HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $46.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.00 million. HomeTrust Bancshares had a net margin of 21.69% and a return on equity of 9.28%. On average, equities analysts forecast that HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

HomeTrust Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of HomeTrust Bancshares

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. HomeTrust Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.67%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in HomeTrust Bancshares by 112.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in HomeTrust Bancshares by 4,353.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in HomeTrust Bancshares by 156.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in HomeTrust Bancshares by 2,819.8% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,707 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in HomeTrust Bancshares by 128.4% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th.

About HomeTrust Bancshares

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit accounts for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations for HomeTrust Bank. It is involved in attracting deposits, including savings money market, demand accounts, and certificates of deposit from the general public.

