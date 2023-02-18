Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) Short Interest Down 12.3% in January

Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 482,200 shares, a decline of 12.3% from the January 15th total of 550,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 156,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Homology Medicines Price Performance

FIXX traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.51. The stock had a trading volume of 31,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,117. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.73. The firm has a market cap of $86.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.10 and a beta of -0.02. Homology Medicines has a one year low of $1.04 and a one year high of $3.92.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Homology Medicines from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Homology Medicines in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Homology Medicines to $2.10 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Chardan Capital decreased their target price on Homology Medicines from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.57.

Institutional Trading of Homology Medicines

Homology Medicines Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Homology Medicines by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,869,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,765,000 after acquiring an additional 282,169 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Homology Medicines by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,045,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,293,000 after acquiring an additional 117,266 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Homology Medicines by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 990,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,012,000 after acquiring an additional 144,566 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Homology Medicines during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,422,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Homology Medicines by 52.4% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 379,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 130,300 shares during the last quarter. 40.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Homology Medicines, Inc is a clinical-stage genetic medicines company, which engages in the translation of proprietary gene editing and gene therapy technology into novel treatments for patients with rare genetic diseases. The company was founded in March 2015 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

Featured Stories

