Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.23 EPS

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.23), RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Host Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 12.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. Host Hotels & Resorts updated its FY23 guidance to $1.60-1.83 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $1.60-$1.83 EPS.

Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

Host Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $16.94 on Friday. Host Hotels & Resorts has a 12-month low of $15.10 and a 12-month high of $21.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 8.73. The company has a market capitalization of $12.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.54.

Host Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Host Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is 54.55%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Host Hotels & Resorts

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HST. qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter worth about $264,000. Ascent Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 15,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 13,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 2,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter worth approximately $216,000. 97.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HST. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Host Hotels & Resorts currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.08.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The firm operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in the U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

