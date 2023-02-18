Howard W. Robin Sells 19,635 Shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Stock

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Rating) CEO Howard W. Robin sold 19,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total transaction of $58,905.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 960,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,880,474. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Nektar Therapeutics Stock Performance

Nektar Therapeutics stock opened at $3.07 on Friday. Nektar Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.99 and a 52-week high of $11.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 83,139 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 2,909 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 133,943 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 3,101 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,177,797 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,662,000 after acquiring an additional 3,212 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 43.7% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,340 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 44,375 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 3,506 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

About Nektar Therapeutics

Nektar Therapeutics is a research-based biopharmaceutical company which engages in discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need. Its research and development pipeline of new investigational drugs includes therapies for oncology, immunology and virology. The firm focuses on using new chemistry approaches to make medicines to treat cancer and autoimmune diseases.

Further Reading

