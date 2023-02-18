Hsbc Holdings PLC Grows Stock Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 519,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 134,161 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.11% of Copart worth $55,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Copart during the third quarter worth about $321,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Copart by 5.4% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Bancreek Capital Management LP increased its stake in Copart by 12.3% during the third quarter. Bancreek Capital Management LP now owns 47,687 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,074,000 after acquiring an additional 5,208 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Copart by 86.5% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,574 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Copart by 63,632.6% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,558,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $165,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555,817 shares during the last quarter. 45.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Stephens upped their price target on Copart to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com lowered Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Copart to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Copart from $68.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th.

Copart Stock Performance

CPRT stock opened at $68.40 on Friday. Copart, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.10 and a 1 year high of $70.93. The firm has a market cap of $32.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.60 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.23.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The business services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $893.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $884.47 million. Copart had a net margin of 30.01% and a return on equity of 23.75%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

Copart Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

