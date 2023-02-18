Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $43.93 Million Holdings in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 182,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,234 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $43,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ESS. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in Essex Property Trust in the third quarter valued at $124,907,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 377.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 506,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $132,384,000 after buying an additional 400,270 shares during the period. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Essex Property Trust in the second quarter valued at $74,981,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,614,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,667,195,000 after buying an additional 184,047 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 182.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 173,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,379,000 after buying an additional 112,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $241.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Essex Property Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $284.00 to $267.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $284.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $254.80.

Essex Property Trust Stock Down 0.1 %

Essex Property Trust Dividend Announcement

Essex Property Trust stock opened at $236.83 on Friday. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $205.24 and a twelve month high of $363.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $220.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $235.66. The company has a market capitalization of $15.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $2.20 per share. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 140.13%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Amal M. Johnson bought 500 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $218.44 per share, with a total value of $109,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $436,880. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

About Essex Property Trust

(Get Rating)

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.