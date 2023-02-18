Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $54.14 Million Stock Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Hsbc Holdings PLC trimmed its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 28.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 264,067 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 104,443 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $54,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in Stryker in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker in the third quarter worth about $46,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Stryker in the third quarter worth about $48,000. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its holdings in Stryker by 123.2% during the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 250 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in Stryker by 3,862.5% during the third quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 317 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. 77.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stryker Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSE SYK opened at $263.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.65, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $255.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $231.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.63. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $188.84 and a 52 week high of $284.00.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 12.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.71 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SYK. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Stryker from $284.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen raised their target price on Stryker from $233.00 to $283.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Stryker from $257.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Stryker from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $271.32.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Stryker news, insider Viju Menon sold 2,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.31, for a total transaction of $571,173.91. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,804,593.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider James Andrew Pierce sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.88, for a total transaction of $111,152.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,970,326.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Viju Menon sold 2,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.31, for a total value of $571,173.91. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,611 shares in the company, valued at $2,804,593.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 420,683 shares of company stock valued at $112,867,578 in the last 90 days. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Stryker

Stryker Corp. operates as a medical technology company. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics & Spine and MedSurg & Neurotechnology. The Orthopaedics & Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee, and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

