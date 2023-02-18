Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 203,788 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lowered its position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 608,898 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 203,788 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.09% of Blackstone worth $51,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackstone in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Blackstone in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in Blackstone during the third quarter worth $28,000. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in Blackstone by 133.3% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 350 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Blackstone during the third quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 62.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider John G. Finley sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.37, for a total transaction of $4,014,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 350,005 shares in the company, valued at $35,130,001.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 6,341,568 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $50,732,544.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 83,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $664,872. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 40,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.37, for a total value of $4,014,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 350,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,130,001.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,672,068 shares of company stock worth $69,683,744 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Blackstone Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BX opened at $93.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $65.63 billion, a PE ratio of 39.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.52. Blackstone Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.72 and a fifty-two week high of $132.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $84.98 and a 200-day moving average of $90.16.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.12. Blackstone had a return on equity of 18.89% and a net margin of 20.52%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. Blackstone’s payout ratio is presently 153.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on BX. Argus dropped their price target on Blackstone from $137.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Blackstone from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Blackstone from $69.50 to $69.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Blackstone from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Blackstone from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.33.

About Blackstone

(Get Rating)

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of its flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

Further Reading

