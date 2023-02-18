HSBC Upgrades Pick n Pay Stores (OTCMKTS:PKPYY) to Hold

HSBC upgraded shares of Pick n Pay Stores (OTCMKTS:PKPYY – Get Rating) from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Pick n Pay Stores Price Performance
Shares of PKPYY opened at $14.00 on Tuesday. Pick n Pay Stores has a 1 year low of $14.00 and a 1 year high of $14.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.37.
Pick n Pay Stores Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th were given a dividend of $0.0919 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 2nd. This represents a yield of 2.98%. Pick n Pay Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.92%.
Pick n Pay Stores Company Profile
Pick n Pay Stores Ltd. operates as an investment holding company, which engages in the trading of retail food, clothing, general merchandise, pharmaceuticals, and liquor. It operates through the South Africa and Rest of Africa segments. The South Africa segment offers formats under the Pick n Pay and Boxer brands.
