Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on HUBG. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Hub Group from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Hub Group from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group downgraded shares of Hub Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Hub Group from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Hub Group from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $102.86.

Hub Group Price Performance

Shares of HUBG stock opened at $96.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Hub Group has a 12-month low of $60.81 and a 12-month high of $104.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $84.86 and a 200-day moving average of $80.36.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hub Group ( NASDAQ:HUBG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.06. Hub Group had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.48 EPS. Hub Group’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hub Group will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBG. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Hub Group by 143.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 804,593 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $57,078,000 after acquiring an additional 474,074 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Hub Group by 108.6% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 770,107 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $59,460,000 after acquiring an additional 400,916 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Hub Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,885,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Hub Group by 890,518.2% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 195,936 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,575,000 after buying an additional 195,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Hub Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,914,000. 94.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hub Group

Hub Group, Inc engages in the provision of multi-modal transportation and logistics solutions. Its solutions include intermodal transportation, truck brokerage, asset trucking, and dedicated trucking. It serves the retail, e-commerce, paper, chemical, healthcare, glass, private equity, and automotive industries.

