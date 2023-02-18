IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG – Get Rating) (TSE:IMG) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,670,000 shares, a decline of 10.8% from the January 15th total of 6,360,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,250,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IAG. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on IAMGOLD from $1.75 to $2.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. CIBC raised shares of IAMGOLD from a “sector underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.10 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of IAMGOLD from C$3.25 to C$4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of IAMGOLD from $2.00 to $2.25 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of IAMGOLD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.68.

Get IAMGOLD alerts:

IAMGOLD Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE IAG traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $2.46. The stock had a trading volume of 6,646,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,922,130. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.03, a P/E/G ratio of 29.80 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. IAMGOLD has a 12-month low of $0.92 and a 12-month high of $3.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.83.

Institutional Trading of IAMGOLD

About IAMGOLD

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD during the first quarter worth $31,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD during the first quarter worth $40,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD during the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.57% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

IAMGOLD Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of gold and mineral resource properties. It owns and operates the Westwood mine in Quebec and the Cote Gold project, a development project located in Ontario. The firm also operates the Rosebel mine in Suriname, the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, the Saramacca project, an exploration project located in Suriname, the Boto project, an exploration project located in Senegal.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for IAMGOLD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAMGOLD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.